Image copyright EPA Image caption The woman had been watching a bull race in the French city of Aigues-Mortes. File image

A woman has died after being struck by a bull during a local festival in the southern French city of Aigues-Mortes.

The woman, from Cannes, was watching a bull race with her husband on Saturday.

As the bulls left the area after the race, one jumped over the fence separating them from the public.

The bull caught the woman in its horns and threw her several metres into the air before she fell on her head. She was evacuated by helicopter, but later died in hospital.

The couple had been warned by fellow onlookers not to stand directly behind the fence as the bulls left the track, according to some reports.