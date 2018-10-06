Image caption Gardaí (Irish police) are trying to establish a motive for the murder

A 45-year-old man has died following a shooting in the Ballymun area of Dublin.

The shooting happened at about 23:15 local time on Friday when shots were fired into a house at Poppintree Crescent.

The victim was treated by the emergency services, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The scene at Popintree Crescent has been cordoned off.

It is being preserved for forensic and technical examination.

An incident room has been established at Ballymun Garda Station.