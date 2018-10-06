Man dies following shooting in Dublin
- 6 October 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 45-year-old man has died following a shooting in the Ballymun area of Dublin.
The shooting happened at about 23:15 local time on Friday when shots were fired into a house at Poppintree Crescent.
The victim was treated by the emergency services, but was pronounced dead a short time later.
The scene at Popintree Crescent has been cordoned off.
It is being preserved for forensic and technical examination.
An incident room has been established at Ballymun Garda Station.