Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Sinkholes close Gaelic football grounds

Concerns have been raised that jobs could be lost as a result of a mine collapse in County Monaghan.

A school was evacuated and a GAA club's playing fields subsided after the collapse at Magheracloone in September.

A local Fianna Fáil TD (member of Irish parliament) Niamh Smyth said she has learned it could be five years before the club can move back to its ground.

She said the sinkholes have caused significant disruption to local employers in particular.

She asked the Irish Minister for Enterprise and Jobs Heather Humphreys if she had engaged with local businesses, Doran Motors, Treacy's Hotel and Gyproc to ensure that there will no job losses as a result of the collapse.

Image copyright Border Region TV Image caption No-one was injured when the land collapsed

Minister of State Sean Kyne said that Ms Humphreys visited the site on 25 September following the collapse.

"Gyproc is a very important employer in the locality and I know there is inconvenience with regards to be roads being closed," he said.

"This is a health and safety matter and my department's mining division and the Geological Survey of Ireland have visited on a number of occasions and have advised Monaghan County Council with regard to the best approach.

"We are very conscious of the disruption to locals and the need to ensure that the best advice is taken."

The sinkholes that ripped apart the grounds of Magheracloone Mitchells GAA club are believed to have been caused by recent work at a mine in the area.

Subsidence damaged the clubhouse when the sinkholes appeared on 23 September and five nearby houses were affected.

Investigations revealed the transportation and storage of water in a previously unused part of the mine caused pillars to collapse.

Monaghan County Council said a number of roads will remain closed until mid-October.

The council also said the area in the vicinity of the mine remains closed to the public.

Gyproc, the mine's owner, said it could verify the area of subsidence known as the "disturbance zone" is approximately 120 metres square.

Image copyright Border Region TV Image caption Magheracloone Mitchells' clubhouse and surrounding area have been closed off

What is a sinkhole?

Sinkholes form when rainwater comes into contact with a certain type of soft rock - such as chalk or limestone - and dissolves it.

Typically rainfall seeps through the soil, absorbing carbon dioxide and reacting with decaying vegetation. As a result, the water that reaches the soluble rock is acidic.

The acidic water causes the erosion of the soluble rock layers beneath the surface - eventually creating cavernous spaces.

The land above collapses into the cavity when it can no longer be supported.

Sinkholes can range in size enormously and there are warning signs in urban areas - such as doors and windows failing to close properly, or cracks appearing in the foundations of houses.