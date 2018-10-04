Image copyright Dutch Governments Image caption The four suspects travelled on diplomatic passports

Dutch security services expelled four Russians over a cyber attack plot targeting the global chemical weapons watchdog, officials said.

The operation by Russia's GRU military intelligence allegedly targeted the Organisation for the Prevention of Chemical Weapons in The Hague in April.

The OPCW has been probing the chemical attack on a Russian ex-spy in the UK.

The allegations are part of an organised push-back against alleged Russian cyber attacks around the world.

The Netherlands has summoned the Russian ambassador for an explanation, reports said.

"This cyber operation against the OPCW is unacceptable. By revealing this Russian action, we send out a clear message: Russia must stop this," said Dutch Defence Minister Ank Bijleveld-Schouten.

Earlier, the UK government accused the GRU of being behind four high-profile cyber-attacks whose targets included firms in Russia and Ukraine; the US Democratic Party; and a small TV network in the UK.

Russia has called the accusations a "diabolical cocktail" of allegations.

What were the suspects doing?

The four suspects identified by Dutch officials had diplomatic passports and included two IT experts and two support agents, officials said.

They hired a car and were scouting to hack into the OPCW's wifi network, Major General Onno Eichelsheim from the Dutch MIVD intelligence service said.

Image copyright Dutch Government Image caption The suspects were found to have specialist hacking equipment

Equipment in the car boot was pointed at the OPCW and was being used to intercept login details.

Intelligence supplied by UK helped show they were planning a close access hacking operation at the OPCW using a new technique. Found equipment in car boot used to intercept people's log-ins. Antenna was pointed at OPCW

When the men were intercepted they tried to destroy one of the mobile phones they were carrying.

One of their mobile phones was found to have been activated near the GRU building in Moscow. Another carried a receipt for a taxi journey from a street near the GRU to the airport.

The four - named by the MIVD as hackers Alexei Morenetz and Yevgeny Serebriakov, and support agents Oleg Sotnikov and Alexei Minin - were immediately escorted out of the country, Maj Gen Eichelsheim said.

Stunning revelations

By security correspondent Gordon Correra

Counter-intelligence investigations -tracking another country's spies - are normally among the most secret.

So this was a stunning press conference from Dutch intelligence revealing exactly how they caught four Russian intelligence officers, what they were carrying and what they intended to do.

It is part of a co-ordinated push with the UK and US to pile on the pressure on the GRU about its activities in the wake of the Salisbury poisoning.

The revelations also went way beyond just the targeting of the OPCW to provide an insight into the "close access hacking operations" by the GRU in which they sent operatives abroad, as well as cyber activities coming out of Moscow.

What was on their computer?

A laptop seized from the suspects was found to have been used in Brazil, Switzerland and Malaysia.

In Malaysia it was used to target the investigation into the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH-17 over rebel-held territory in eastern Ukraine in 2014, killing all 298 people on board.

The cyber operation targeted Malaysia's attorney general's office and Malaysian police, the UK's ambassador to the Netherlands Peter Wilson said.

Earlier this year Dutch-led international investigators concluded that the missile belonged to a Russian brigade. Russia has denied any involvement in the plane's destruction.

Data from the laptop showed it was also present in the Swiss city of Lausanne where it was linked to the hacking of a laptop belonging to the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada), which has exposed doping by Russian athletes.

Ambassador Wilson said the GRU was "trying to clean up Russia's own mess, the doping uncovered by Wada and the use of a nerve agent identified by the OPCW".

What is the GRU?

What do we know about the Russian intelligence organisation, the GRU?

The GRU, also known as the Main Intelligence Directorate, is the intelligence arm of the Russian military.

It is different to the former KGB (now known as the SVR and FSB) as it conducts undercover military operations and collects intelligence operations around the globe.

In recent years the GRU has been accused of undercover involvement in the conflict in Ukraine, which saw the Russian annexation of Crimea in 2014.

It is believed that the two men accused of poisoning Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, named as Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, are GRU agents.