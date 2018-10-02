Shannon and Cork airports hit by 'significant' failure
Air traffic over the Republic of Ireland has been disrupted because of a radar problem in the west of Ireland.
The Irish Aviation Authority said they were aware of a "technical issue" and traffic had been restricted as a precaution.
Shannon Airport said on Twitter: "Air Traffic Control at Ballycasey, Shannon are experiencing issues with their flight radar."
By 22:20 local time on Tuesday, a small number of flights were operating again.
Cork Airport said Dublin was exempt due to its proximity to UK airspace.
Work is under way to rectify they problem, but Shannon Airport tweeted: "Arrivals and Departures at SNN have been suspended until the radar is fully operational."
Cork Airport described it as a "significant systems failure" resulting in a "zero flow rate".
"Dublin Airport is exempt due to proximity to UK air traffic control," Cork airport has tweeted.
"Anything already in the airspace was processed through or has landed but nothing else is allowed to enter the airspace at present."
Both airports also said flights on Wednesday morning could be affected because planes and crew would be "out of position".