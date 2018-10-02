Image copyright EPA Image caption The Regina Seaways ferry was en route from Kiel to Klaipeda

A rescue operation is under way after reports of a fire on a Lithuanian-flagged ferry carrying 335 people in the Baltic Sea.

The Regina Seaways was en route from the German port of Kiel to Lithuania's Klaipeda.

The ship's operator DFDS denied there was a fire or blast in the boiler room, speaking only of technical problems.

All the passengers are said to be safe. The operator said the ship was being towed to Klaipeda.

The fire reportedly began while the Regina Seaways was in Russian exclusive economic waters off the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad.

A DFDS spokesman later told Reuters: "There was vibration and there was smoke, but no fire was noticed."

Lithuania's military said its vessels were heading towards the ferry to assist in the rescue operation.

Russian officials are also involved in the operation, reports say.