Image copyright RTÉ Image caption Eamonn Lillis was jailed for the manslaughter of his wife in 2010

A new law to stop spouses who kill their partner benefitting financially from their crime is being considered by the Irish government.

It comes after Eamonn Lillis received about 1.3m euros (£1.16m) from his wife's estate, despite being jailed for her manslaughter.

Celine Cawley was killed by her husband during a row at their home in Dublin.

She was hit three times with a brick. Lillis was jailed for six years in 2010, but was released in 2015.

He had claimed in court that an intruder had broken into their house but investigators found a suitcase of clothes covered in his wife's blood.

Ms Cawley appeared in the James Bond film A View To A Kill and went on to be a successful advertising professional.

The new law was recommended by the Law Reform Commission. The Irish cabinet will consider the legislation on Tuesday.

It was brought before the Dáil (Irish parliament) by Jim O'Callaghan, the justice spokesperson for Ireland's opposition party Fianna Fáil.

Image copyright RTÉ Image caption Eamonn Lillis and Celine Cawley co-owned the home where she died

He said the legislation would seek to ensure that nobody would be able to benefit financially from a crime in which a partner is unlawfully killed.

The government is also considering extending it to cases where a wife or husband aids or abets in the murder or manslaughter of their partner.

The law in Ireland stops people from inheriting assets from someone they have killed, but it does not prevent them from inheriting joint assets, such as co-owned property.

'Unworthy'

Lillis co-owned the home where his wife was killed at Windgate Road in Howth, north Dublin.

The High Court found that Lillis was entitled to half of the estate, as well as other assets, with the other half to be held in trust for the couple's daughter.

However, the court also recommended the law be reviewed.

Celine Cawley's brother Chris previously told Irish national broadcaster RTÉ that the family hoped there would be a change in the law.

The proceedings in the Irish High Court, which found in Lillis' favour, contrasted with similar proceedings that took place in France over a holiday home co-owned by Lillis and his wife.

In that case, Lillis was awarded nothing as he was found unworthy of retaining the property.