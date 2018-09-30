Image copyright RTÉ Image caption Two of the bodies are being taken to University Hospital Kerry

The bodies of three men have been recovered from the water close to their upturned rib in the Republic of Ireland.

The alarm was raised at around 18:00 BST on Sunday when the bow of the rib was seen jutting out of the water near Coonanna in south Kerry.

Coast Guard teams along with local gardaí (Irish police) and local drivers responded.

Shannon helicopter crew recovered the first body close to Coonanna pier.

The helicopter crew subsequently recovered the bodies of the two other men several hundred metres from the shoreline.

The first body was transferred to an ambulance crew on the pier.

The other two bodies are en route to Kerry Airport, from where they will be brought to University Hospital Kerry in Tralee.

All three men are believed to be from eastern Europe. A garda investigation is underway.