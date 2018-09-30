Image copyright AFP

People in Macedonia have voted in a referendum on whether to change their country's name to North Macedonia, to end a long-running dispute with Greece.

Athens believes its northern neighbour's name implies a territorial claim on the Greek region of Macedonia.

It says that if the name-change is approved, the country will be able to join the European Union and Nato.

Some nationalists had urged a boycott and turnout is said to be low. The vote will be invalid if it falls below 50%.

Macedonia's parliament would still need to approve any name change with a two-thirds majority to amend the constitution.

Passions are high and Macedonia's president called for a boycott of the vote.

Results are expected later on Sunday.

What are Macedonians being asked?

"Are you in favour of European Union and Nato membership by accepting the agreement between the Republic of Macedonia and the Republic of Greece?"

That agreement is on the name North Macedonia.

Why the change of name?

Macedonia declared independence during the break-up of Yugoslavia in 1991. But Greece objected to its new neighbour's name.

The dispute harks back to ancient history, because both present-day Macedonia and northern Greece were part of a Roman province called Macedonia. And both claim the heritage of Alexander the Great two centuries earlier.

Greece's objections forced the UN to refer to the new country as "the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia".

Athens also vetoed Macedonia's attempt to join Nato in 2008 - and squashed its EU membership ambitions.

Image caption A nationalistic 2014 project led to a frenzy of new building, with statues appearing across Skopje

What is the proposed solution?

The addition of one word to Macedonia's constitutional name: North.

Since 1991 many suggestions have been proposed, then rejected. But last year's change of government in Macedonia finally brought the start of serious negotiations.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Prime Minister Zoran Zaev is pushing a Yes vote for a future in the EU and Nato

"Our citizens were sick of that problem," says Macedonia's information minister, Damjan Manchevski. "It was weighing on Macedonia for such a long period of time and not letting us advance."

What's in it for Macedonia?

Greece will end its veto on Macedonia's accession to Nato and the EU.

"We don't change our name because we want to do it," Prime Minster Zoran Zaev told the BBC. "We do it because of our future in the EU and Nato. Everyone is aware why we do it."

That applies particularly to Macedonia's younger citizens.

Image copyright EPA Image caption These young voters are backing a Yes vote, holding up placards for a "European Macedonia"

"Young people in Macedonia are a quarter of the population - and they're one of the largest marginalised groups," says Dona Kosturanova of the Youth Educational Forum.

"They're struggling with poor education, high unemployment and few opportunities for prosperity. They're desperate to see advancement towards a prosperous environment."

What are objections?

Opponents say the country has been bullied by Greece and the EU, pointing to the fact that top European politicians urged the voters to back the change.

The leader of the main opposition party, Hristijan Mickoski, was quoted as saying that the proposed deal "will humiliate Macedonia".

President Gjorge Ivanov was among those who said they would be boycotting the vote. He described the proposed deal as "historical suicide".

Meanwhile, Russia has been accused of fomenting opposition to the name change to stop Macedonia drifting into the West's orbit. Moscow denies the claim.

What next if there's a Yes vote?

Assuming more than half the electorate votes, and the majority of those in favour, Macedonia's National Assembly must ratify the name change with a two-thirds majority.

Then it would be over to the Greek parliament, where the government of Alexis Tsipras is looking ever more precarious. His junior coalition partner has threatened to quit the coalition over the name change.

"Both countries are supporting each other," says Damjan Manchevski.

But it is still a long way from a done deal.