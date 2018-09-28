Image copyright EPA Image caption The operation shut down traffic on the Great Belt Bridge in Denmark

A police manhunt has shut down bridges to and from Denmark's largest and most populous island, authorities said.

They are hunting three people who are involved in a "serious crime", driving in a black Swedish-registered Volvo, according to a statement.

Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet reports there has been a kidnapping.

The Great Belt Bridge in Denmark was wholly closed to cars for a while, while ferries and trains were also affected.

The full statement says the three people are riding in a Volvo V90, registration ZBP 546, and should not be approached.

"Witnesses who see the vehicle should contact the police immediately," the statement said.

Police armed with machine guns reportedly stopped a car on a motorway west of the capital Copenhagen (which is located on the island, Zealand), according to a photographer quoted in newspaper Berlingske Tidende.

Dog patrols and a police helicopter are also reportedly near the scene.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Danish ferry operations were also affected

"I was in the Danish police for 41 years and I have never experienced this sort of operation," former head of Danish intelligence Hans Jorgen Bonnichsen reportedly told Danish tabloid BT.

Broadcaster TV2, however, says the police do not anticipate the operation will last long.

Traffic information account TrafikNyt says the Great Belt Bridge and the Oresund Bridge, which links Sweden to Denmark, have been reopened.

Copenhagen Police meanwhile have tweeted that Copenhagen railway station will reopen, and have said the Elsinore-Helsingborg ferry link to Sweden is now open again.