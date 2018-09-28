Woman, 75, dies after being hit by lorry in County Monaghan
- 28 September 2018
An elderly woman has died after she was struck by a lorry in County Monaghan.
The incident happened at about noon on Thursday on Main Street in Carrickmacross.
The 75-year-old woman, who is understood to have been from the town, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Gardai (Irish police) have appealed for anyone who witnessed the collision to contact them at Carrickmacross Garda Station.