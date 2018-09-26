Image copyright Getty Images

Police had almost 60 reports of scams in one day, PSNI figures have revealed.

The 58 incidents of attempted fraud were reported in Counties Antrim, Down and Armagh on Monday. The PSNI said scammers persuaded one victim to give them money.

The majority of the scams were from people claiming to represent HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).

The others included cold callers claiming to be from a bank.

Some of the victims said they received phone calls and automated voicemail messages from people claiming to represent the HMRC.

They were then threatened with arrest if they did not pay taxes.

Image copyright PA

Ch Supt Simon Walls said the PSNI was glad many people were able to spot the scams.

However, he added that police continue to urge members of the public "err on the side of caution with any text, call, email or letter asking for payment or personal details in order to release money, refund fees, pay lottery wins or supply a holiday, giveaway or service".

PSNI advice on cold calls:

Always be wary of any individual who cold calls you.

Do not allow any cold caller remote access to your computer.

Be especially suspicious of anyone who asks for personal details, money, banking or credit card information via the telephone.

Guarding your personal and banking details is essential. Never disclose them to any unauthorised person or allow anyone access to them via your computer.

If you are at all suspicious about a call you receive, hang up and phone the organisation the person is purporting to represent to check their authenticity.

Ideally, make the call from another telephone so you can be sure the original caller has not remained on the line.

Never be pressured into a transaction over the phone.

Scams can be reported to Action Fraud or the PSNI on its non-emergency number 101.