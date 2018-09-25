Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Sinkholes damage GAA pitch and clubhouse

A Gaelic football club whose grounds were ripped apart by several sinkholes has said it will have to look for an alternative home.

Magheracloone Mitchells GAA's chairman Francis Jones said the complex in County Monaghan was "a non-runner".

The sinkholes are thought to have been caused by the partial collapse of a disused mine.

The mine's owner said it was investigating the subsidence with the help of geologists.

Monaghan County Council said a team was on site carrying out a risk assessment.

A meeting involving Irish police, the council and mining company Gyproc, will take place later.

Gyproc, which mines gypsum for the manufacture of plasterboard, said it was also assessing five properties near the football ground to see if they had been impacted.

The sinkholes appeared overnight on Sunday, causing huge fissures in the pitches and large cracks in the clubhouse.

Drumgossatt National School in Carrickmacross was evacuated.

The whole football ground was affected, Mr Jones told BBC Radio Ulster on Tuesday.

"All our pitches have been affected and the buildings are cracked," he said.

"We're not sure what caused it, or what happens now, but we're glad no-one was hurt."

The exclusion zone is still the place and part of the main road between Carrickmacross and Kingscourt remains closed, with traffic being diverted via Shercock.

What is a sinkhole?

Sinkholes form when rainwater comes into contact with a certain type of soft rock - such as chalk or limestone - and dissolves it.

Typically rainfall seeps through the soil, absorbing carbon dioxide and reacting with decaying vegetation. As a result, the water that reaches the soluble rock is acidic.

The acidic water causes the erosion of the soluble rock layers beneath the surface - eventually creating cavernous spaces.

The land above collapses into the cavity when it can no longer be supported.

Sinkholes can range in size enormously and there are warning signs in urban areas - such as doors and windows failing to close properly, or cracks appearing in the foundations of houses.