Image copyright Border Region TV Image caption No one was injured when the land collapsed

Several sinkholes have opened up at a Gaelic football club in County Monaghan, severely damaging pitches and causing cracks in the clubhouse.

The sinkholes are thought to have been caused by the partial collapse of an old mine beneath Magheracloone Mitchells GAA club.

Large fissures in the pitch and cracks in the clubhouse are evident in pictures posted on social media.

The club has been closed indefinitely as a result.

"Safety is our number one priority," said club chairman Francis Jones.

"It's not great news. We're not sure what caused it, or what happens now, but we're glad no one was hurt."

Image copyright Border Region TV Image caption Magheracloone Mitchells' clubhouse and surrounding area have been closed

Image copyright Border Region TV Image caption The club has told people to stay away from the area

It is understood the sinkhole appeared overnight on Sunday.

A number of roads were closed and Drumgossatt National School was evacuated as a result of the sinkhole, according to Irish Broadcaster RTE.