Swiss voters 'reject fair food plans'

Voters in Switzerland appear to have rejected two proposals on ethical and sustainable food.

Initial projections suggest the two initiatives have been defeated by no votes of over 60%.

The proposals were aimed at boosting local farming and promoting more sustainable agriculture.

But opponents, including business leaders and the government - which had advised people to vote no - had warned of higher food prices and less choice.

