Image copyright Richard Sowersby

Two investigations are under way after an intruder entered the Irish presidential residence, Áras an Uachtaráin.

A woman in her 50s allegedly drove through the front gates of the property and walked into the office of President Michael D Higgins on 14 September.

President Higgins was not attacked and gardaí (Irish police) were called.

The intruder was not arrested but was escorted away and allowed to drive out of the gates.

Review of security

Garda headquarters has confirmed it is investigating the incident, Irish national broadcaster RTÉ has reported.

A review of security at the Áras, in Dublin, is also due to take place in response to the intrusion with President Higgins, gardaí and staff set to be interviewed.

Armed gardaí are responsible for security at the presidential residence.