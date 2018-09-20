Europe’s press fear a hard Brexit

There's a distinct tone of concern in European newspapers today over Prime Minister Theresa May's proposal for future trading ties with the EU.

But many papers fear the consequences of a no-deal hard Brexit even more.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte sees Brexit as one of the biggest threats to the economic prosperity of the Netherlands, Algemeen Dagblad says. "Brexit will have consequences for the Netherlands no matter what," and "everything must be done" to prevent a no-deal Brexit, it quotes him as saying.

The Netherlands has a greater interest in a "decent deal" than other EU countries, given the Dutch economy's reliance on exports, the daily says.

"Brexit is threatening our exports, our jobs, and our wallets," De Telegraaf quotes Dutch Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra as saying. Hoekstra lists Brexit as one of the risks to Dutch economic growth, alongside geopolitical instability and trade conflicts, the daily notes.

"The Dutch government is preparing for chaos and problems," when the UK leaves the EU, broadcaster RTL observes.

Belgium's De Standaard quotes Economy Minister Kris Peeters as saying that a no-deal hard Brexit "remains a very realistic option for now". The paper notes that much is at stake for Belgium since 10 per cent of its exports go to the UK, accounting for 40,000 dependent jobs.

In Slovakia, Foreign Ministry Undersecretary Frantisek Ruzicka says a hard Brexit would have a "direct impact on Slovak citizens living in the UK, trade, and services", Teraz.sk website reports.

Mr Ruzicka says Slovakia hopes the UK will be able to negotiate a political deal with the EU.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said at the EU summit on Brexit in Salzburg that "we really care about ending the impasse between the UK and Europe" and he called for stability for Polish citizens and businesses in the UK. Mr Morawiecki acknowledged that the negotiations have been nerve-racking, according to Gazeta Prawna.

"In Austria, the 27 should understand that the Irish issue is the only difficulty on the way to making an agreement," France's Le Monde states. It notes that Michel Barnier, the EU's chief Brexit negotiator, is pursuing a strategy of "de-dramatisation", showing a "willingness to compromise" on the backstop proposal for the Irish border.

At the same time, European leaders are preparing to limit the consequences of a no-deal Brexit, the daily says. After all, London is pursuing "intense lobbying to try to divide the continental front".

Salzburg could be an "occasion to start off on the right foot again" after a "summer of continued crises", but "this will not be the case", France's Le Figaro believes.

Theresa May is "one of the few adults" among the "big kids of London", Germany's centre-left Spiegel says. This is why politicians are inclined to be friendly to May, it says.

But Germany's Sueddeutsche Zeitung notes that Brussels does not want to make any move before the UK Conservative Party conference. "The fear is too great that any type of constructive proposal at Salzburg will be taken down by the Brexiteers."

"The passivity with which above all Angela Merkel is letting Brexit make its way bureaucratically is short-sighted," political editor for Die Zeit Jochen Bittner, argues.

It is precisely on the matter of sovereign borders that "Europe could accommodate Britain with the concession that a little more control would not in any way destroy Europe's union thinking", Bittner says. "There are already possibilities" for a cap on immigration within the EU, "a kind of emergency brake", which could be an "insurance against that fear of overloading that made many Britons vote to leave", he says.

