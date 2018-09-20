Image copyright RTE Image caption The Book of Durrow is more than 1,300 years old

One of Ireland's most important manuscripts, dating back more than 1,300 years, is to go on loan to the British Library.

The Book of Durrow is one of the earliest surviving Gospel books in Europe and preceded the Book of Kells.

Trinity College Dublin (TCD) has been the custodian of the manuscripts since the 17th century.

The college is to release the book to the British Library for an exhibition to run from mid-October until February.

Unclear origins

The exhibition, entitled "Anglo-Saxon Kingdoms: Art, Word, War", will be on display at the British Library from October 19 until February 19.

The Book of Durrow will feature alongside texts including the Codex Amiatinus, the oldest complete manuscript of the Bible in Latin.

Although the book was illustrated by a Columban monk and named after the monastery in Durrow, County Offaly, its exact origins are unclear.

TCD has also digitised the Book of Durrow and created a new online exhibition.

Helen Shenton, TCD librarian and archivist, told RTÉ: "It plays a crucial role in telling the story of the Anglo-Saxon period and how it influenced early Christian art; the story simply can't be told without it. In a Brexit and post-Brexit era it is so important that our cultural institutions continue to collaborate in such significant partnerships."