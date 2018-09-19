County Louth: Man charged over fatal stabbing
- 19 September 2018
A 48-year-old man is due to appear in court after a 31-year-old woman was stabbed to death in County Louth.
The incident happened at an apartment on Linenhall Street in Dundalk at about 14:45 local time on Tuesday.
The man will appear in Dundalk District Court on Thursday charged in relation to her death.
The victim was brought to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in the town, where she was pronounced dead.
She is believed to originally be from Lithuania.