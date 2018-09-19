Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Student activist Taha Bouhafs filmed a woman and a man being beaten on 1 May

A former top aide to the French President who was caught on camera beating protesters has defended himself before the French Senate.

Alexandre Benalla acted in a security role for President Emmanuel Macron before he was filmed attacking people taking part in demonstrations in Paris.

The resulting scandal has plagued Mr Macron's presidency ever since.

"I was never a police officer nor the president's bodyguard," Mr Benalla told Senators during questioning.

Senators did not directly address the 1 May protests at the centre of the scandal, which are the subject of a criminal investigation in which Mr Benalla has been charged.

Instead, he was quizzed for more than two hours on the nature of his job and his role in the French state.

Mr Benalla had initially refused to co-operate, calling the senators "illegitimate" and its chairperson a "little marquis".

'Deep respect'

On Wednesday, he began with an apology, saying he had a "deep respect" for the Senate, and had been under intense media pressure when he made the disparaging remarks.

But he added: "Whatever the circumstance, the pressure, we do not attack men."

Mr Benalla had worked for the future president during the election campaign, later accompanying him to the Élysée palace and rising through the ranks of the presidential staff.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption A large number of photos of Mr Benalla and the president led to a political scandal for Mr Macron

He was asked about his reported role as Mr Macron's bodyguard - normally assigned to senior police officials - and his habit of carrying a firearm around the president.

Rejecting the media characterisation of his role as that of a bodyguard - despite many photos of him apparently filling that role - Mr Benalla said his former job was that of a director or manager.

At the Élysée, he said he organised travel for Mc Macron, events at the palace, private trips, and co-ordinated security in an administrative capacity .

Mr Benalla's characterisation of his role as administrative led senators to ask him about his firearm use.

He said his Glock pistol was for his own personal protection, and he was licensed to carry it - but admitted he often carried the gun while accompanying Mr Macron.

"I would arrive in the morning with the gun on my belt and leave in the evening with the gun on my belt," he said.

Asked what his current job was, he replied: "The employment centre."

In the months since Mr Benalla and his actions were linked to the Élyseé, President Macron's approval ratings have fallen to record lows.

Just 19% of French people approve of his presidency to date and about 60% take a negative view of the president, a poll published last week suggested.