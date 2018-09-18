Image copyright Emergencias Madrid Image caption Emergency services tweeted images of the scene

At least 12 workers have been injured during building works at the Ritz Hotel in Madrid, with one of the injured believed to have died.

The city's emergency services said part of the sixth floor collapsed, with reports it fell down to the first.

An official tweet said of the 12 affected, two were in a serious condition and one possibly dead, with authorities searching through rubble.

All involved were working on the renovation.

The collapse happened shortly after 16:00 local time (14:00 GMT). Emergency services tweeted pictures and footage of the scene.

Reports say the collapse happened in the inner courtyard of the 110-year old hotel.

Witnesses told Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia that scaffolding and some of the building's structure collapsed.

The Ritz Hotel closed in February for renovations thought to cost around 99 million euros (£88m), and is due to reopen late in 2019.