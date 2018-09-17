Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The attempted robbery was over in about 30 seconds

An 85-year-old great grandfather who tackled would-be robbers wielding a sawn-off shotgun and hammers has become an internet hit.

Denis O'Connor was in the Bar One Racing office in Glanmire, County Cork, on Saturday when three raiders burst through the door.

One jumped the counter and threatened manager Tim Murphy. Another pointed a shotgun at Mr O'Connor.

CCTV footage shows Mr O'Connor refusing to back down.

The three raiders burst into the office at about 18:20 local time, demanding the contents of the safe.

As Mr Murphy tackled one man who threatened him with a hammer, Mr O'Connor grappled with another of the masked men and shoved him out from behind the counter. The raider then fled.

He then went after a second man who ran off.

Pitch and putt

It was all over in about 30 seconds but the video has been shared hundreds of thousands of times on the internet.

Mr Murphy told Irish broadcaster RTÉ that he would be forever grateful for the pensioner's help in foiling the robbery.

Denis O'Connor has since been back to his local betting office but has declined requests for interview

Irish police have been trawling CCTV footage in a bid to catch the men. Their advice to people is not to intervene in a robbery.

Meanwhile, Mr O'Connor seems none the worse for his ordeal.

Irish broadcaster RTÉ reports that he declined interview requests and spent Monday morning playing pitch and putt.

He is just keen for the fuss of publicity to blow over.