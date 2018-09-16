Image copyright RTE Image caption Liadh Ní Riada is Sinn Féin's MEP for the Ireland South constituency.

Sinn Féin is set to announce Liadh Ní Riada as its candidate to contest the Irish presidential election, it is understood.

Ms Ní Riada is the party's MEP for the Ireland South constituency.

President Michael D Higgins, businessman Sean Gallagher, Senator Joan Freeman and businessman Gavin Duffy are already in the election race.

It is only the second time ever that a sitting Irish president will have to face a challenger.

Mr Higgins has the backing of the leading government party Fine Gael, the main opposition party Fianna Fáil and the Irish Labour Party.

The 77-year-old former trade unionist was elected in 2011 for a seven-year term.

But announcing in July that it would contest the election, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said there was an "an appetite for political and social change" in the Republic of Ireland.

Image copyright PA Image caption Michael D Higgins was elected the ninth president of the Republic of Ireland in 2011

Ms Ni Riada is a former television producer with RTE and TG4.

In order to formally contest the election, candidates need the backing of either 20 members of the Irish parliament or four local authorities.

The election is being held on Friday 26 October. The closing date for nominations is 26 September.