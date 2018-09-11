Image caption Taoiseach Leo Varadkar visited the company in Donegal to announce the jobs boost

Irish Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Leo Varadkar has announced the creation of 90 new jobs at an engineering company in County Donegal.

E+I Engineering, whose workforce comes from both sides of the border, will now expand its plant in Burnfoot.

A 9.5m euro (£8.46m) investment by the company will lead to the creation of new roles in engineering, project management and production.

E+I Engineering is a global leader in the critical power distribution sector.

It operates in 40 countries, designing and making systems for a worldwide market.

It employs 1,700 staff around the world - just under half of those are based in the north-west plant.

The new posts are supported by Enterprise Ireland. This is the latest in a series of research and development projects instigated by the company since 2004.

They have been rolled out across its plants in Ireland, the United Arab Emirates and the United States.

E+I Engineering has worked with some of the leading names in commerce and healthcare from Rolls Royce and Barclays to the NHS.

However, managing director Philip O'Doherty has warned in the past about the dangerss of a hard Brexit.

On Monday, Alchemy Technology announced plans to set up a new centre of excellence in Londonderry which will lead to 250 jobs.