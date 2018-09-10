Image copyright PA Image caption Sean Gallagher came second at the last presidential election in 2011

Sean Gallagher, a former judge on the Irish version of Dragons' Den, will be on the ballot paper for the upcoming Irish presidential election.

Mr Gallagher secured the required four nominations of Leitrim, Roscommon, Mayo and Wexford county councils.

The businessman came second in the last presidential election in 2011.

He will face the incumbent president Michael D Higgins, who has indicated he will run again and who has the support of several political parties.

Mr Higgins is backed by the ruling Fine Gael, the main opposition Fianna Fail and the Labour Party, of which he is a member.

The 77-year-old former trade unionist was elected in 2011 for a seven-year term.

It is only the second time ever that a sitting Irish president will have to face a challenger.

Another dragon

At the moment Mr Higgins and Mr Gallagher are the only candidates officially nominated for election on 26 October.

Following his fourth endorsement, Mr Gallagher said on Twitter that he had asked Fingal Council to withdraw his name from the list for consideration to make way for other candidates.

Having secured the required four nominations to run for President I formally requested that a motion to nominate me in Fingal Co Council be withdrawn to facilitate other candidates — Seán Gallagher (@seangallagher1) September 10, 2018

Sinn Féin is due to announce its candidate for the race on 16 September.

Other candidates seeking support for election include Senator Joan Freeman - who has been endorsed by three councils so far - and businessman and current Dragons' Den judge Gavin Duffy, who is backed by two councils.

A number of other prospective candidates, including journalist Gemma O'Doherty, have been appearing before councils.