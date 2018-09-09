Image copyright EPA

Moldovan President Igor Dodon has been taken to hospital after a serious traffic accident.

Two vehicles in the presidential convoy were involved in a crash with a lorry, near the town of Straseni, north-west of the capital Chisinau.

The president later told Russia's Itar-Tass news agency that "all is OK". But reports say his mother suffered serious injuries.

Mr Dodon, 43, has led the former Soviet Republic since December 2016.

Some reports suggest Sunday's accident happened when an oncoming lorry overtook a vehicle and crashed into the convoy.

Pictures on social media show an overturned car by the side of the road.