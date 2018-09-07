Image caption Gardaí have appealed for witnesses

A man has died following a two-car crash in Letterkenny, County Donegal.

The crash happened on Thursday at approximately 19:45 GMT at Dooballagh.

The 55-year-old driver of one of the cars was taken to Letterkenny General Hospital with serious injuries following the collision. He died on Friday.

The driver of the other car, a 22-year-old man, ran from the scene, but was later arrested and is currently detained in Letterkenny Garda Station.

He is scheduled to appear before Sligo District Court at 10.30 BST on Saturday to be charged in relation to the incident.

A female passenger in that vehicle, aged 33, sustained less serious injuries and is being treated in Letterkenny General Hospital.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, or any drivers or taxi drivers who may have witnessed the accident or either of the cars prior to the collision.