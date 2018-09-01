Image copyright AFP Image caption The motive remains unclear, authorities say

Two people injured in a stabbing incident at Amsterdam's central railway station on Friday are American tourists, the US ambassador has said.

"We are aware that both victims were US citizens and have been in touch with them and their families," Pete Hoekstra said in a statement on Saturday.

The suspected attacker was shot and wounded by police. He was later identified as an Afghan citizen.

The motive is unclear and officials say an investigation is under way.

The authorities said in a statement: "All scenarios are taken into consideration, including a terrorist motive."

A police spokesman quoted by Agence France-Presse said the arrested Afghan man did not know the victims and had not singled them out specifically as targets.

The attacker and victims were all taken to hospital for treatment.

Some train services in and out of the station were suspended during the incident and two platforms closed.

The Central Station is used by an estimated 250,000 travellers every day.