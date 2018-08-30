Actor Gérard Depardieu accused of rape

Image copyright AFP Image caption Gérard Depardieu at the Cannes Film Festival in 2015

French actor Gérard Depardieu has been accused of rape and sexual assault by a young actress, judicial sources say.

He denies the allegations "absolutely", his lawyer told AFP news agency.

The allegations against the 69-year-old were formally made to police by a 22-year-old French actress on Monday, French radio reports.

Mr Depardieu is one of France's most recognisable actors, and has starred in films such as Cyrano de Bergerac and Jean de Florette.

What are the accusations?

The alleged crimes occurred this month in one of Mr Depardieu's Paris residences, French media report.

The unnamed actress made her statement to police in Lambesc, southern France, after which the case was passed to prosecutors in the capital.

Mr Depardieu's accuser is an actress and author who knew the actor before the alleged crimes took place.

Mr Depardieu's lawyer, Hervé Temime, said he was convinced his client would be exonerated of any blame by the end of the investigation.

"I had a long meeting with Gérard Depardieu and and I am absolutely convinced his innocence will be established," he told France Info radio.