Image copyright EVN/France Télévision Image caption A Peterhead-registered boat was filmed during the clashes

Talks aimed at resolving the row over scallop fishing rights in the English Channel will take place next week in London, the Scottish White Fish Producers Association (SWFPA) has said.

French boats confronted British vessels - claiming they were depleting scallop stocks - earlier this week.

Boats collided off the coast of Normandy amid violent scenes.

The SWFPA said UK and French fishing leaders would meet government officials next Wednesday.

Environment Secretary Michael Gove earlier said the government was talking to French authorities to ensure there was "no repeat" of the clashes.

France said it was ready to send more police vessels to the area to prevent further incidents.

The European Commission urged an "amicable" solution.

A video published by French media showed the Peterhead-registered scallop dredger Honeybourne III colliding with French vessels.

The UK scallop industry is worth £120m and supports 1,350 jobs.

