An Amsterdam bakery called "Anne & Frank" is changing its name after fierce criticism over the link to Anne Frank, who hid from the Nazis with her Jewish parents in a nearby building.

Critics on Twitter said it was "tasteless" for the owner, named only as Roberto, to link his Dutch business to the world-famous Holocaust victim.

Roberto was quoted as saying "it seemed like a nice name to me".

Anne Frank, who died in a concentration camp, "is a hero for me too", he said.

A tweet from Drukke Toestand, who follows Amsterdam news, said "even if the owners had been called Anne and Frank it would still be shocking".

The Anne Frank House, in the same neighbourhood as the new bakery, is one of the top sights for tourists to Amsterdam. It documents the suffering of Jews during Nazi Germany's occupation of the Netherlands in World War Two.

Roberto told Dutch media he would change the name. "I'll have a good think about it," he said. "It wasn't my intention to offend anyone."

The Diary of Anne Frank is a global bestseller. She died of typhus in Bergen-Belsen camp in 1945, not long before the British Army liberated it. Thousands of emaciated bodies were lying there, many of them Jews who had been force-marched from other Nazi camps.

