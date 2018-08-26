Europe

German town evacuated over WW2 bomb

  • 26 August 2018
The World War II aerial bomb before it was defused in Ludwigshafen, western Germany on 26 August 2018. Image copyright AFP
Image caption The bomb is believed to have been dropped by US forces

A German town was evacuated for six hours to allow a World War Two bomb discovered there earlier in the week to be defused and disposed of.

Some 18,500 people were moved from Ludwigshafen in central Germany from 08:00 local time (06:00 GMT) to 14:00.

The aerial bomb, weighing 500 kg (1,100lbs), was discovered by construction workers.

Germany remains littered with unexploded bombs from the Allied bombing campaign against the Nazis.

The city's authorities posted a photo of the corroded bomb on Twitter.

It is believed to have been dropped by US forces during WW2.

In September 2017, Frankfurt evacuated 70,000 people after a British WW2 bomb was found in the city.

The main train station in the capital Berlin had to be evacuated in April after a 500kg bomb was uncovered by construction workers.

