German town evacuated over WW2 bomb

Image copyright AFP Image caption The bomb is believed to have been dropped by US forces

A German town was evacuated for six hours to allow a World War Two bomb discovered there earlier in the week to be defused and disposed of.

Some 18,500 people were moved from Ludwigshafen in central Germany from 08:00 local time (06:00 GMT) to 14:00.

The aerial bomb, weighing 500 kg (1,100lbs), was discovered by construction workers.

Germany remains littered with unexploded bombs from the Allied bombing campaign against the Nazis.

The city's authorities posted a photo of the corroded bomb on Twitter.

It is believed to have been dropped by US forces during WW2.

In September 2017, Frankfurt evacuated 70,000 people after a British WW2 bomb was found in the city.

The main train station in the capital Berlin had to be evacuated in April after a 500kg bomb was uncovered by construction workers.

You may also like: