In pictures: Pope Francis in Ireland, day two
A selection of the best images as Pope Francis visits Knock shrine on the second day of his Irish visit.
-
PA
Pope Francis began his second day in Ireland at Knock in County Mayo, which Pope John Paul II also visited on the last papal tour of Ireland in 1979.
-
AFP
The pontiff took time to greet dozens of schoolchildren who had waited for his arrival at Knock Airport.
-
PA
A long wait in the cold, wet weather at Knock did not stop people from enjoying the occasion.
-
PA
About 40,000 people had tickets to see the Pope visit the Knock shrine, where an apparition of Mary, the mother of Jesus Christ, is said to have appeared in August 1879.
-
Reuters
Widely considered to be a charismatic pontiff, Pope Francis acknowledged those who had turned out for him.
-
Reuters
Merchandise marking the Pope's Irish tour was popular among those who had made the trip to the pilgrimage site.
-
AFP
There was silence inside the basilica at the Knock shrine as Pope Francis lit a candle and prayed.
-
Reuters
It was not just the crowd that had to deal with the poor weather - the wind caught the Pope's mozzetta during his recitation of the Angelus.
-
PA
Hundreds of thousands of people are due to gather in Dublin's Phoenix Park for a papal mass on Sunday afternoon.
-
Reuters
On the first day of his Irish visit, Pope Francis met survivors of clerical sex abuse and prayed in front of a candle lit to remember victims.
-
AFP
Pope Francis spent his Saturday night at the Festival of Families concert in Dublin's Croke Park.
-
Maxwell
The Pope is due to return to Rome on Sunday evening, ending his 36-hour stop in Ireland.