Pope Francis will begin the second day of his historic trip to the Republic of Ireland at the Knock Marian shrine, County Mayo.

On Sunday morning, the pontiff is scheduled to board a plane, which will take him to the pilgrimage site.

In the afternoon, 500,000 people are expected to gather in Phoenix Park in Dublin for the closing Papal Mass of the World Meeting of Families.

It is the first papal visit to Ireland in 39 years.

This year's visit coincides with the World Meeting of Families, a global Catholic gathering which is held every three years.

'Repellent crimes'

During the first day of the trip, Pope Francis said he was ashamed of the Catholic Church's failure to adequately address the "repellent crimes" of sex abuse by clergy.

He made the comments during a speech at Dublin Castle.

Later in the afternoon he met eight survivors of sexual abuse, reportedly telling them he viewed clerical sex abuse as "filth".

It came after Irish Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Leo Varadkar delivered a strong warning to the Pope to take action against clergy involved in child abuse and in keeping it secret.

On Saturday evening, he presided over a Festival of Families concert in Dublin's Croke Park stadium, which drew a crowd of about 80,000 people.

The world-renowned tenor Andrea Bocelli, country singer Nathan Carter and acclaimed Irish singer Daniel O'Donnell were among those who performed.

A changed land

The Ireland that the Pope is visiting is a different country to that which greeted Pope John Paul II in 1979.

Since the Polish pope's visit, there have been huge changes in public attitudes to social issues including abortion, contraception, divorce and same-sex marriage.

The country voted for constitutional change on same sex-marriage in 2015 and voted overwhelmingly to overturn its strict abortion law in May.

Pope Francis heard Mr Varadkar, a gay man, speak out against the traditional Catholic teaching on the family.

The taoiseach said that the Republic of Ireland had modernised its laws, "understanding that marriages do not always work, that women should make their own decisions and that families come in many forms" - including those headed by a lone parent, same-sex parents or parents who are divorced and remarried.

Pope Francis is due to arrive by plane at Knock at about 09:45 local time and will spend about an hour there.

He will then travel through the crowds in the popemobile before going into the chapel to pray privately.

Knock was also visited by Pope John Paul II during his visit to Ireland in 1979.

Papal visit to Ireland: Itinerary highlights

Sunday 26 August

08:40 - Departure by plane for Knock

09:45 - Arrival at Knock Shrine for visit to the Apparition Chapel and recitation of the Angelus

11:15 - Departure by plane for Dublin

12:30 - Lunch with the Papal Delegation

15:00 - Closing Papal Mass of the World Meeting of Families in Phoenix Park

18:30 - Farewell ceremony at Dublin Airport

18:45 - Departure for Rome

23:00 - Arrival in Rome

