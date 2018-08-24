Image caption Pope Francis is meeting Taoiseach Leo Varadkar

Leo Varadkar has said he is glad the Catholic Church is now less dominant in public life.

On the eve of the arrival of Pope Francis, Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Mr Varadkar said he hopes the visit will begin a new chapter in Ireland's relationship with the Church.

He added he would like to see the Pope visit Northern Ireland at a later date.

Mr Varadkar said: "I think in the past the Catholic Church had too much of a dominant place in our society.

"I think it still has a place in our society but not one that determines public policy or determines our laws."

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The specially-constructed stage for the Papal Mass at Phoenix Park in Dublin

Speaking ahead of the two-day visit to Dublin and Knock, the taoiseach said his predecessors in past decades would have consulted bishops about issues of public policy such as the health service, but that was no longer the case.

He added: "We do have a Church/state dialogue that involves other churches as well and faiths other than Christian faiths too."

The Pope in Ireland

The Pope will visit Dublin and the shrine at Knock in County Mayo during his 36-hour stay but will not make what would have been the first papal visit to Northern Ireland.

There had been suggestions before the programme of his visit was announced that he would cross the Irish border.

Pope John Paul II's planned visit to Northern Ireland was cancelled in 1979 following the murder of Lord Mountbatten by the IRA in County Sligo.

Image copyright PA Image caption The last papal visit to Ireland was by Pope John Paul II in 1979

Mr Varadkar said: "We had hoped that it would be possible for him [Pope Francis] to go to Northern Ireland on this occasion.

"I would certainly like that to happen in the future, for him to bring a message of peace and a message of reconciliation to the north."

The taoiseach described the papal visit as one of the biggest events in Ireland in the past 40 years, adding it was also a chance for the Pope to speak directly to those harmed by crimes that took place in Church-run institutions.

"It is an opportunity for him to say something to the women and children in particular who were victims of the Church's institutions — to reiterate the apologies that he's given in the past but also to demonstrate that things are going to change into the future.

"I also think it's an opportunity for us as a republic for us as the Irish state to start a new chapter in our relationship with the Church one that again is very much about having a place for the Roman Catholic Church in Ireland but not one at the centre in the way it was in the past."

Papal visit to Ireland: Itinerary highlights

Saturday 25 August

08:15 - Departure by plane from Rome for Dublin

10:30 - Arrival at Dublin Airport for official welcome

10:45 - Transfer to Áras an Uachtaráin (Irish president's residence)

11:15 - Welcome ceremony with President Michael D Higgins

12:10 - Arrival at Dublin Castle for meeting with authorities, civil society and diplomatic corps

15:30 - Visit to St Mary's Pro Cathedral

16:30 - Private visit to the Capuchin Day Centre, a centre for homeless people

19:45 - Preside at the Festival of Families at Croke Park stadium

Sunday 26 August