Ryanair pilots 'reach deal to end strike'

Image copyright Reuters

Ryanair and pilots' union Fórsa have reached an agreement, the trade union has said.

It comes after a 22-hour session which began on Wednesday morning and ended at 07:30 BST on Thursday.

The proposed agreement will now be balloted by members with the union recommending that it is accepted.

Fórsa say they have been asked by talks facilitator Kieran Mulvey not to make any further comment while the ballot takes place.

The dispute between the airline and some of its Irish pilots centred around base transfers, promotions, annual leave and other issues.

It has resulted in five days of strike action by about 100 of Ryanair's 350 Irish-based pilots.

Many Ryanair staff have been on strike across Europe.

Earlier this month, there was a 24-hour walk-out involving staff in Germany, Sweden, Ireland, Belgium and the Netherlands.

About 50,000 passengers were understood to be involved in the cancellation of 400 flights.

Ryanair has cancelled 600 flights that were due to fly this week but says the majority of European customers are not affected.

In July, 300 Ryanair flights were cancelled when cabin crews in Belgium, Portugal and Spain went on strike for 48 hours.