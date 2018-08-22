Image caption Leo Varadkar is due to meet the Pope during his visit to the Republic of Ireland

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar has said he will not "skirt over" issues such as child abuse or human rights when he meets the Pope.

However, he said his first words to the Pope would be ones of welcome.

Mr Varadkar said he would try to raise as many issues as possible during his brief meeting and did not want to "just do them in a token way".

Pope Francis's visit to the Republic Ireland begins on Saturday - the first papal visit to the country in 40 years.

Ahead of the pontiff's arrival, Mr Varadkar also said that any information requested by state authorities carrying out investigations into child abuse should be made available whether it is held in Ireland or in the Vatican.

"We want to make sure that there is truth and justice and healing for victims and that has to be part of it," he said.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The Pope has released a video message ahead of his trip to Ireland

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that the Pope would meet victims of clerical sex abuse during his Irish visit.

The Vatican said the meeting would not be announced until after it was over and that it would be up to victims if they wanted to speak afterwards.

The head of the Catholic Church has condemned the "atrocities" of child sex abuse by clerics and cover-ups in the Church.

He published a letter to the world's 1.2 billion Catholics on Monday, addressing failures to deal with abuse and calling for an end to the "culture of death".

On Wednesday, the head of the Catholic Church in Ireland admitted the Church no longer had the trust it once had among Catholics.

Archbishop Eamon Martin blamed clerical sex abuse, which he called "heinous crimes".

He made the comments during a keynote address on the first full day of the World Meeting of Families in Dublin.

Pope Francis' visit coincides with the global gathering of the Catholic Church.

The Pope's 36-hour visit will begin on Saturday morning and his itinerary includes the Festival of Families concert in Dublin's Croke Park stadium and a trip to the Knock holy shrine in County Mayo.

Papal visit to Ireland: Itinerary highlights

Saturday 25 August

08:15 - Departure by plane from Rome for Dublin

10:30 - Arrival at Dublin Airport for official welcome

10:45 - Transfer to Áras an Uachtaráin (Irish president's residence)

11:15 - Welcome ceremony with President Michael D Higgins

12:10 - Arrival at Dublin Castle for meeting with authorities, civil society and diplomatic corps

15:30 - Visit to St Mary's Pro Cathedral

16:30 - Private visit to the Capuchin Day Centre, a centre for homeless people

19:45 - Preside at the Festival of Families at Croke Park stadium

Sunday 26 August