Pope's message ahead of Ireland visit

Pope Francis has expressed hope his visit to Ireland will "further the growth of unity and reconciliation" among all Christians.

In a video message to mark the start of the World Meeting of Families, he said he was "excited at the thought of returning to Ireland".

Pope Francis' 36-hour visit coincides with the global gathering of the Catholic Church.

Catholic cathedrals marked the launch by ringing bells on Tuesday evening.

The World Meeting of Families is held every three years, with thousands of people from across the world attending.

It is the first time the event has been held in Ireland.

'Irish family'

In his message, the pontiff sent a "warm word of greeting to all the Irish people".

"Although the specific reason for my visit to Ireland is the World Meeting of Families, I would like to include all the members of the Irish family," he said.

"In a particular way, I pray that it may further the growth of unity and reconciliation among all Christ's followers, as a sign of that lasting peace which is God's dream for our whole human family."

Pope Francis will become the first Pope to visit Ireland in almost 40 years on Saturday.

However, it is the second time Pope Francis has been to the country.

As Father Jorge Bergoglio, he visited the Jesuit community at Milltown Park in Dublin in 1980.

Papal visit to Ireland: Itinerary highlights

Saturday 25 August

08:15 - Departure by plane from Rome for Dublin

10:30 - Arrival at Dublin Airport for official welcome

10:45 - Transfer to Áras an Uachtaráin (Irish president's residence)

11:15 - Welcome ceremony with President Michael D Higgins

12:10 - Arrival at Dublin Castle for meeting with authorities, civil society and diplomatic corps

15:30 - Visit to St Mary's Pro Cathedral

16:30 - Private visit to the Capuchin Day Centre, a centre for homeless people

19:45 - Preside at the Festival of Families at Croke Park stadium

Sunday 26 August