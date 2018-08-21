Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Drew Harris was PSNI Deputy Chief Constable prior to his appointment the new Garda Commissioner

A legal bid to challenge the appointment of Drew Harris as the new Garda Commissioner could be given the go-ahead as soon as Wednesday.

Mr Harris, who was deputy chief constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), is due to start his new position next month.

A judge in the High Court in Dublin heard preliminary arguments on Tuesday.

The case has been brought by Ciarán MacAirt, whose grandmother died in the 1971 McGurk's Bar bombing in Belfast.

Mr MacAirt said Mr Harris' former roles in the PSNI and its predecessor, the Royal Ulster Constabulary (RUC), will make it impossible for him to fully discharge his new duties.

He claims Mr Harris has signed and is bound by the UK's Official Secrets Act and believes this conflict is incompatible with the duties of a Garda (Irish police) Commissioner, in particular to state security and the investigation of crime.

Image caption The loyalist paramilitary attack at McGurk's Bar in Belfast killed 15 people in December 1971

Mr MacAirt's grandmother, Kathleen Irvine, was one of 15 people killed when a loyalist bomb exploded at the north Belfast bar in December 1971.

The bombing by the UVF was investigated by the now defunct Historical Enquiries Team (HET), which produced several reports on the attack.

Those reports were widely rejected by the families of the 15 victims.

In court, Mr MacAirt's lawyer said Drew Harris would not be able to discharge his duties properly as Garda Commissioner, because he is bound by the Official Secrets Act in the UK.

'Bias'

He spoke of a "perception of bias", and said Mr Harris "lacked the requisite independence".

A lawyer for the Irish state said the application completely ignored the statutory process by which Mr Harris had been appointed.

He added that both states have Official Secrets Acts and that those making the appointment were well aware of the issues when seeking applicants from other countries.

The judge could give his decision as early as Wednesday on whether a full judicial review of the appointment goes ahead.