Woman held as car 'rams Irish prime minister's office'
- 21 August 2018
A woman has been arrested after apparently attempting to drive her car into the Irish prime minister's office.
Broadcaster RTE reports the vehicle driven by the woman in her 50s drove into the gates on of the Irish government buildings on Dublin's Merrion Street at about 10:00 BST on Tuesday.
Gardaí have arrested her on suspicion of causing criminal damage.
The car's driver is reportedly being held at Pearse Street Garda Station.