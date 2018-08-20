Eight hikers killed in flash flooding in southern Italy
At least eight hikers have been killed by flash flooding in southern Italy, officials say.
The four men and four women were walking in a gorge in a national park in the Calabria region when they were hit by a stream swollen by heavy rain.
Twelve others were rescued, including a 10-year-old boy, the local head of civil protection told Italian TV. Five people have been taken to hospital.
It is unclear how many people were at the stream when the flooding occurred.
A search and rescue operation is under way.