Five days before arriving in Ireland, the Pope has written to Catholics, admitting the Church's "sorrow and shame" over clerical child abuse.

Pope Francis wrote the letter in the wake of the scandal engulfing the Catholic church in America.

He said it was essential that the church "acknowledge and condemn, with sorrow and shame, the atrocities perpetrated by consecrated persons".

"Let us beg forgiveness for our own sins and the sins of others," he added.

An American grand jury found last week that 300 priests in Pennsylvania abused more than 1,000 children over 70 years and that there had been a systematic cover-up by church leaders.

In his letter, the Pope said: "With shame and repentance, we acknowledge as an ecclesial community that we were not where we should have been, that we did not act in a timely manner, realising the magnitude and the gravity of the damage done to so many lives.

"We showed no care for the little ones; we abandoned them."

World Meeting of Families

The Pope's two-day visit to Ireland will see him address the church's World Meeting of Families.

Two American cardinals have already cancelled their appearances at the meeting since the abuse allegations in the USA came to light.

Papal visit to Ireland: Itinerary highlights

Saturday 25 August

08:15 - Departure by plane from Rome for Dublin

10:30 - Arrival at Dublin Airport for official welcome

10:45 - Transfer to Áras an Uachtaráin (Irish president's residence)

11:15 - Welcome ceremony with President Michael D. Higgins

12:10 - Arrival at Dublin Castle for meeting with authorities, civil society and diplomatic corps

15:30 - Visit to St Mary's Pro-Cathedral

16:30 - Private visit to the Capuchin Day Centre, a centre for homeless people

19:45 - Preside at the Festival of Families at Croke Park stadium

Sunday, 26 August