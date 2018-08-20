Pope's letter apologises for clerical 'atrocities'
Five days before arriving in Ireland, the Pope has written to Catholics, admitting the Church's "sorrow and shame" over clerical child abuse.
Pope Francis wrote the letter in the wake of the scandal engulfing the Catholic church in America.
He said it was essential that the church "acknowledge and condemn, with sorrow and shame, the atrocities perpetrated by consecrated persons".
"Let us beg forgiveness for our own sins and the sins of others," he added.
An American grand jury found last week that 300 priests in Pennsylvania abused more than 1,000 children over 70 years and that there had been a systematic cover-up by church leaders.
In his letter, the Pope said: "With shame and repentance, we acknowledge as an ecclesial community that we were not where we should have been, that we did not act in a timely manner, realising the magnitude and the gravity of the damage done to so many lives.
"We showed no care for the little ones; we abandoned them."
World Meeting of Families
The Pope's two-day visit to Ireland will see him address the church's World Meeting of Families.
Two American cardinals have already cancelled their appearances at the meeting since the abuse allegations in the USA came to light.
Papal visit to Ireland: Itinerary highlights
Saturday 25 August
- 08:15 - Departure by plane from Rome for Dublin
- 10:30 - Arrival at Dublin Airport for official welcome
- 10:45 - Transfer to Áras an Uachtaráin (Irish president's residence)
- 11:15 - Welcome ceremony with President Michael D. Higgins
- 12:10 - Arrival at Dublin Castle for meeting with authorities, civil society and diplomatic corps
- 15:30 - Visit to St Mary's Pro-Cathedral
- 16:30 - Private visit to the Capuchin Day Centre, a centre for homeless people
- 19:45 - Preside at the Festival of Families at Croke Park stadium
Sunday, 26 August
- 08:40 - Departure by plane for Knock
- 09:45 - Arrival at Knock Shrine for visit to the Apparition Chapel and recitation of the Angelus
- 11:15 - Departure by plane for Dublin
- 12:30 - Lunch with the Papal Delegation
- 15:00 - Closing Papal Mass of the World Meeting of Families in Phoenix Park followed by a meeting with the Irish bishops
- 18:30 - Farewell ceremony at Dublin Airport
- 18:45 - Departure by plane for Rome
- 23:00 - Arrival in Rome