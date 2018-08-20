Image copyright EPA Image caption Police said the man had entered the building with the aim of attacking officers

A man wielding a knife and shouting in Arabic was shot dead as he entered a police station at Cornellà de Llobregat, south of Barcelona, Spanish authorities said on Monday.

The attacker, said to be 29 and of Algerian origin, had gone into the building at 05:52 (03:52 GMT) and was shot by a guard.

Catalan police said the attacker had targeted officers.

He had shouted "Allahu Akbar" (God is greatest), reports said.

The attacker lived near Cornellà de Llobregat, had been living in Spain for several years and had a foreigners' identity number, reports said. Police stations across Spain have been put on alert as a result of the incident.

The attack came three days after the anniversary of the 2017 jihadist attacks in the centre of Barcelona and nearby Cambrils in which 16 people died.