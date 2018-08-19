Image copyright AFP Image caption Lazio's hardcore fans have gained a reputation for violence, racism and anti-Semitism

Hardcore fans of Lazio football club in Italy have circulated a letter saying women should be banned from part of the Curva Nord of Rome's Olympic Stadium.

The Lazio ultras have gained a reputation for violence, racism and anti-Semitism.

Before the first game of the season, an unofficial flyer was handed round saying the stand was a "sacred place" to which women were not allowed.

It said women should go to other parts of the stadium.

The pamphlet called for "women, wives and girlfriends" to not sit in the first 10 rows of the stand.

"Those who choose the stadium as an alternative to the carefree and romantic day at the Villa Borghese [a Roman historic house and park], should go to other parts," it read.

The flyer is signed "Direttivo Diabolik Pluto", who is one of the leaders of a group of Lazio ultras known as the Irreducibili.

Last season the club was fined after supporters displayed anti-Semitic stickers showing Holocaust victim Anne Frank in a Roma shirt.

You may also like: