Image caption The crash happened at Eastend, Bundoran

A man and a woman have died and three others have been injured after the car they were travelling in hit a wall.

It happened at Eastend, Bundoran, County Donegal at about 0325 BST on Sunday.

Gardaí (Irish police) said the man and woman who died, both aged in their 20s, were passengers in the car.

Another woman and two men, also aged in their 20s, have serious injuries and are being treated in hospital in Sligo.

The woman's condition is described as critical.

Forensic collision investigators are at the scene and the road is closed to traffic.

Garda have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.