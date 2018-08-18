Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The wedding invitation has stirred controversy in Austria

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday - but not before attending nuptials in Austria first.

A Kremlin spokesman confirmed earlier this week that that Mr Putin would be a surprise guest at the wedding of the Austrian foreign minister.

Karin Kneissl is set to marry businessman Wolfgang Meilinger at a vineyard in Austria's Styria state.

He was invited to the ceremony during a visit to Austria earlier this year.

Ms Kneissl, an independent, was picked for the foreign minister job by Austria's far-right Freedom Party - a coalition partner in the current government.

Austria's media has been abuzz about the Russian president's appearance since it was announced earlier this week.

Some opposition politicians have voiced concern about the potential cost to taxpayers incurred by increased security for the visit.

Members of the country's Green Party are among those calling for the foreign minister to resign over Mr Putin's invitation.

The Russian president is also set for informal talks with the German chancellor on Saturday about a number of issues.

Germany is facing pressure from the US to halt work on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project which will transport gas from Russia.

Speaking to the press on Friday, Mrs Merkel said she would like to discuss the possibility of a meeting on Syria with other Nato partners, but that "no specific results are expected" from Saturday's working meeting.