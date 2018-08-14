Image copyright Polizia di Stato Image caption Police shared this photo of the bridge after its collapse

A major bridge has collapsed near the city of Genoa, Italian police say.

The bridge, a part of the A10 motorway, is about 100 metres tall, Italian media say - and there are unconfirmed reports that cars may have been involved.

Photographs from the scene show huge sections of rubble on the ground underneath the middle of the bridge.

One image shared by Italian firefighters shows a truck perched at the end of the surviving bridge section immediately before the drop.

Emergency responders are on the scene, but there have been no reports of casualties.

Italian media report that there are fears several vehicles may have fallen when the bridge collapsed.

The bridge, built in the 1960s, is known as the Morandi bridge. The missing section is dozens of metres in length.