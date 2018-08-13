Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Vigo is located on Spain's western coast

Dozens of people have been injured, four seriously, after a section of wooden promenade collapsed at an urban sports and music festival in Spain.

The seafront platform had been packed with people watching a rap artist at the two-day O Marisquino event in the north-west city of Vigo, in Galicia.

More than 130 people are being treated for injuries or shock, local media say.

Some people on the platform, which measured 30m (98ft) long and 10m wide, fell into the sea, reports say.

Witnesses reported scenes of panic as people tried to scramble to safety.

Several emergency teams attended to the injured, and divers were sent into the sea to check that no-one was trapped beneath the structure.

Police confirmed that there were no known fatalities.

Preocupado por las noticias que llegan acerca del desplome de una parte de la pasarela de madera del Puerto de Vigo. Confiamos en que no se confirme ningún herido grave. Nos acercamos. #Marisquino18 pic.twitter.com/WLCF3aP3aM — Diego Gago Bugarín (@DiegoGagoB) August 12, 2018

According to reports the incident happened shortly before midnight as a crowd was listening to the Mallorcan rap artist Rels B.

In a tweet, he wished "strength" to the injured and advised anyone worried about friends or relatives to contact an emergency information point set up by festival organisers.