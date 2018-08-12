Image copyright Getty Images

An investigation is under way into the death of a woman at a house in Drogheda, County Louth.

The woman, who was in her 60s, was pronounced dead shortly after emergency services were called to a house in the Aston Village area at about 05:00 BST on Sunday.

Gardai (Irish police) say the cause of her death is unclear.

Her body remains at the scene and a post-mortem examination is due to be carried out.

The office of the state pathologist has been notified and the scene has been preserved.