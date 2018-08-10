Image copyright AFP

Tour de France-winning cyclist Jan Ullrich has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a prostitute in Frankfurt.

"He is in police custody," a police spokesman told AFP news agency, adding that the German national "was under the influence of alcohol and drugs".

The 44-year-old won the race in 1997.

He was also arrested the previous Friday in Majorca after reportedly jumping over a neighbour's fence. Mr Ullrich said he was only trying to talk to his neighbour.

In an interview with German magazine Bild, he said he had been in "deep despair" since separating from his wife.

He said he was receiving therapy for problems with drugs and alcohol.